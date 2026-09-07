Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 overshoots runway at Miami International Airport as black smoke seen from aircraft

An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 cargo aircraft has overshot a runway at Miami International Airport, triggering a full ground stop and the closure of the airport’s runways and taxiways.

The incident happened at approximately 2pm local time when Prime Air Flight 7598 overran Miami International Airport’s diagonal runway.

Images and footage from the scene showed the aircraft disabled near the northwest end of the airport, with thick black smoke reported coming from the plane.

Miami International Airport confirmed the incident in a statement, saying: “Prime Air Flight 7598 overran Miami International Airport’s diagonal runway at approximately 2 p.m. today, leaving the aircraft disabled at the northwest end of the airport.

“All MIA runways and taxiways are currently closed, and a full ground stop is in effect.

“Passengers with flights scheduled today should check directly with their airline for flight status updates before heading to the airport.”

The circumstances surrounding the runway overrun, including what caused the aircraft to leave the paved surface, have not yet been established.

There was no immediate information in the airport’s initial statement about injuries or the extent of damage to the aircraft.

The incident is expected to cause significant disruption to flights while emergency crews deal with the aircraft and the airport assesses when operations can safely resume.