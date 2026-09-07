Woman found dead at Bradford flats linked to “Crossbow Cannibal” case

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman found inside a flat at Holmfield Court in Bradford.

Officers were called to the residential block around 1.30pm on Sunday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a person at an address.

Police entered the property and discovered a woman inside, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police cordon and scene remain in place while officers carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Holmfield Court is known for its connection to the notorious “Crossbow Cannibal” murders, after convicted killer Stephen Griffiths lived at the block when he murdered three women in Bradford in 2009 and 2010.

Griffiths was jailed for life with a whole-life order in 2010 after admitting the murders of Susan Rushworth, Shelley Armitage and Suzanne Blamires.

No suggestion has been made at this stage that the woman’s death is connected to the historic murders, and police have not indicated that her death is being treated as suspicious.

Enquiries remain ongoing.