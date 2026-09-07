Police hunt for wanted man recalled to prison as public warned not to approach him

Police are appealing for help to find a 34-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Thames Valley Police is searching for Matthew Bonner, who is known to frequent the Reading area.

Bonner is described as a white man, around 6ft 3ins (190cm) tall, of thin build, with short brown hair.

Police have urged anyone who sees him not to approach him and to call 999 immediately.

‘Our priority is to locate him’

Investigating officer PC Jacob Burridge said: “Our priority is to locate Matthew Bonner and ensure he is returned to custody.

“I am appealing to the public for their assistance and ask anyone with information about where he may be staying or travelling to get in touch.

“If you see him, do not approach him, but instead call 999.”

Anyone with information about Bonner’s whereabouts should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or report information online, quoting reference 43260046094.