Appeal for information following ram raid, Duckworth Lane, Bradford

Detectives have made an arrest following a ram raid at a jeweller on Duckworth Lane, Bradford, after a Nissan Navara drove into the shop front at 1.19pm on Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene and a number of people entered the shop to attempt a theft.

A 38 year old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 47 year old woman who was a customer in the shop at the time, was treated for minor injuries.

Enquiries remain ongoing by Bradford CID.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat Options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting reference 13260506012

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111