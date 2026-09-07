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DRUG DEALER Judge Refuses To Send Young Drug Dealer, 20, To Prison Because Of His Appearance

Judge Refuses To Send Young Drug Dealer, 20, To Prison Because Of His Appearance

A 20-year-old drug dealer has been spared jail after a judge refused to send him to prison due to his youthful appearance, which the court deemed would attract unwanted attention behind bars.

Hamish Craig Larnach was arrested in Brisbane, Australia, after selling an undercover police officer $700 worth of MDMA.

Police then raided his home and found 11 grams of MDMA, a cannabis vape, clip seal bags, and digital scales.

At Brisbane Crown Court, Justice Soraya Ryan told Hamish that his youthful appearance would be like a red rag to a bull in prison, and so she gave him a suspended sentence of two years.

The judge told Hamish that he didn’t look 20, adding: ‘My observation about your age, frankly, is about the risks of custody to someone who looks like you.

‘You can talk to (your lawyer) if you don’t know what I’m communicating.’

I think we can all pick up what she’s putting down there, and I’m sure Hamish would have been pooping his pants for months at the idea of it as he awaited his sentencing. Unless, you know, he’d been actually looking forward to it.

It does seem a bit unfair that someone’s appearance would factor into their sentencing, but at the end of day, this kid sold a bunch of MDMA, which isn’t the most diabolical crime in the world. Not sure he deserves to “broaden his horizons” in jail because of it.

Still, other criminals out there should take note; get yourself a Justin Bieber-style haircut, some skater boy attire, be completely shaven and bob’s your uncle.

 

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