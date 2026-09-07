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RAPIST JAILED ‘Bravery of victim’ helps convict rapist jailed for Stoke-on-Trent attack

‘Bravery of victim’ helps convict rapist jailed for Stoke-on-Trent attack

A 52-year-old man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting raping a woman inside a Stoke-on-Trent property.

John Williams, from Blurton, was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday, September 3, having previously pleaded guilty to raping a woman aged 16 or over.

The offence took place inside a house in 2021.

Following the attack, the survivor contacted police and reported what had happened.

Detectives investigated the allegation and gathered evidence which resulted in Williams being charged with rape.

He subsequently admitted the offence and has now been sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Police praise survivor’s ‘tremendous bravery’

DC Jessica Ness, from Staffordshire Police’s rape and serious sexual offences unit, praised the woman for coming forward and helping secure Williams’ conviction.

She said: “We’re determined to act against those responsible for sexual offences in Staffordshire and to support survivors.

“The survivor in this case has shown tremendous bravery in coming forward and telling us about what happened.”

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