Hundreds of people gathered at Eastney on Sunday night as police imposed a dispersal order during a major operation to bring around 140 migrants ashore following a rescue in the Channel.

Police officers, Border Force, firefighters, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and other officials were deployed to Eastney after the group was rescued at sea while travelling from the direction of Normandy.

RNLI lifeboats from Bembridge and Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight were involved in the rescue operation.

Dramatic scenes subsequently developed around Eastney, with protesters confronting police and other emergency personnel as authorities dealt with those being brought ashore.

A dispersal order was put in place, although dozens of people initially remained in the area.

Reports from the scene suggested around 500 people had gathered in the Eastney area, with crowds apparently attempting to prevent coaches from leaving.

Large tents and coaches were brought into the area as authorities dealt with those rescued from the Channel.

Those brought ashore were expected to be transported out of Hampshire for processing in the normal way.

Police warn people to leave area

Hampshire Police confirmed officers were working alongside Border Force, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Portsmouth City Council following the arrival of the boat.

Police said officers had been deployed to prevent disorder and urged members of the public to stay away.

A force spokesperson said: “We have officers in the area to ensure the prevention of any disorder. We ask that people please avoid the area.”

Police confirmed the dispersal order would remain in force until Monday evening and warned that anyone refusing a direction to leave could be arrested.

Border Force also advised police that those brought ashore would be transported outside Hampshire for processing once they had safely disembarked.

Protester enters water during stand-off

Footage circulating online showed right-wing activist Daniel Thomas, known as “Danny Tommo”, at Eastney during the operation.

The supplied report states that Thomas livestreamed himself scaling a fence before confronting police and later entering the water. During the broadcast, he threatened to bring “a thousand men” to the area.

Footage also reportedly showed a woman approaching him in a kayak with supplies while he remained in the water.

The incident followed the rescue of around 140 people from a small boat reported in the Channel earlier on Sunday.

More follows.