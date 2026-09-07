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RAISING THE COLOUR ‘Raise the Colours’ leader charged with 14 offences following Oxfordshire investigation

‘Raise the Colours’ leader charged with 14 offences following Oxfordshire investigation

A man described as the leader of “Raise the Colours” has been charged with 14 offences following an investigation by Thames Valley Police into a series of reported incidents in Oxfordshire.

Ryan Bridge, 45, of Station Road, Blackwell, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, has been charged with a series of public order offences, racially aggravated offences and common assault.

The charges relate to alleged incidents which took place in Oxfordshire between January 31 and March 31, 2026.

Thames Valley Police said Bridge has been charged with:

  • Seven counts of using threatening words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
  • Three counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of, or provoke, unlawful violence.
  • Two counts of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.
  • One count of racially aggravated fear of violence.
  • One count of common assault.

Police said investigators carried out a review of evidence, including witness accounts and available footage, before a file was prepared and submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Bridge is due to appear before Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court on November 3, 2026.

 

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