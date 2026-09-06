More than 150 migrants brought ashore in Portsmouth after major Channel rescue operation

More than 150 migrants were being brought ashore at Eastney Beach on Sunday night following a major rescue operation involving Isle of Wight lifeboat crews in the English Channel.

Bembridge RNLI and Yarmouth RNLI were tasked at around 10.35am after reports of a large small boat in the Channel, roughly halfway between the Isle of Wight and Cherbourg.

The volunteer lifeboat crews remained involved throughout the day, with the operation continuing into the night and their deployment approaching 12 hours.

Those rescued were being brought ashore near the entrance to Langstone Harbour at Eastney, where a significant multi-agency emergency response was established.

Ambulance triage tents erected on Eastney Beach

South Central Ambulance Service deployed multiple resources to the beach, where mass-casualty triage tents were erected.

Police established cordons around the operation while those brought ashore were transferred into the care of Border Force officials.

Several coaches were also reported at the scene to transport people away from the beach for further processing.

Protesters gathered close to the operation, prompting a significant police presence as emergency and Border Force personnel continued working at the scene.

Coastguard confirms major response

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed that extensive resources had been deployed after receiving a report of a small boat heading towards Hampshire.

A spokesperson said: “In response to a report on 6 September of a small boat heading towards the Hampshire coast, HM Coastguard sent lifeboats, an HM Coastguard helicopter, an HM Coastguard aeroplane and HM Coastguard Rescue Teams.

“Border Force, Border Security Command, Hampshire Police and South Central Ambulance Service were also sent.”

The operation followed an interception involving a vessel carrying a large number of people in the English Channel.

Political reaction after Channel incident

The incident has also prompted political reaction, with Isle of Wight MP Joe Robertson saying he intends to contact the Home Office to establish where the vessel had been heading.

Emergency services, Border Force and lifeboat crews remained involved in the operation into Sunday night.