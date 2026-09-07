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FIRST PICTURE AND NAMED Murder investigation launched after Thomas Carey, 39, found dead with serious head injuries in Lambeth

Murder investigation launched after Thomas Carey, 39, found dead with serious head injuries in Lambeth

LAMBETH, SOUTH LONDON — A man found dead with serious head injuries at a property in Lambeth has been named by police as 39-year-old Thomas Carey.

Metropolitan Police officers were called by the London Fire Brigade to an address in Poynders Road, SW4, at around 8.35pm on Friday, September 4.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and discovered a man in his 30s suffering from serious head injuries.

Despite efforts by emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now formally named the victim as Thomas Carey, 39, from Lambeth.

His family have been informed and continue to receive support from specialist officers.

No arrests made

A murder investigation is under way, but police confirmed that no arrests have been made at this stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Thomas’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“We continue to appeal for information and urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual to contact police.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove vital to our investigation.”

Detectives are particularly interested in hearing from anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD7021/04SEP26.

Information can also be submitted through the Metropolitan Police Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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