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RAPE CHARGES Met submits new evidence to CPS over further allegations against convicted serial rapist Zhenhao Zou

Met submits new evidence to CPS over further allegations against convicted serial rapist Zhenhao Zou

Metropolitan Police detectives have submitted a file of evidence to prosecutors relating to further allegations against convicted serial rapist Zhenhao Zou after more women came forward following a public appeal.

Zou, a Chinese PhD student who had been living in London, was convicted in 2025 of multiple offences, including rape, following an extensive Metropolitan Police investigation.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years.

Following the conclusion of the original court proceedings, detectives issued an appeal for other potential victims to contact police after investigators uncovered evidence suggesting there could be further women affected by Zou’s offending.

A number of women subsequently came forward and have been supported by specialist officers.

The Met has now confirmed that a file of evidence has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration.

Five women make reports to police

The evidence relates to several alleged offences, including rape and administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Police said the file concerns reports made by five women who contacted detectives following the public appeal.

It also contains evidence concerning two further alleged rapes involving two women who have not yet been identified.

No decision has yet been made on whether Zou will face further charges.

Detectives continue to work with the CPS while prosecutors consider the evidence.

Investigation extends to allegations in China

A separate strand of the investigation remains ongoing concerning women allegedly sexually assaulted in China.

Met detectives are pursuing available lines of enquiry and attempting to obtain evidence through formal international legal processes.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Craggs, whose team is leading the investigation, thanked those who had contacted police.

She said: “I would like to thank the women who have come forward and spoken to our officers since our appeal. We recognise how difficult it can be to report offences of this nature and every woman who has contacted us has shown considerable courage.

“The submission of this file of evidence marks a significant step in our investigation. While we await a decision from the CPS in relation to allegations concerning women in the UK, our enquiries remain ongoing.

“We remain committed to supporting victim-survivors and pursuing all available lines of enquiry.”

She urged anyone else who believes they may have been affected, or who holds information which could assist detectives, to contact police.

How to contact detectives

Anyone wishing to make a report can email [email protected] or call 101 from within the UK, quoting CAD1258/04SEP26.

Anyone affected by the case who would prefer independent support can contact the Rape Crisis 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

 

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