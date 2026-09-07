Schools to close early again as funerals continue for victims of A66 crash that killed seven

A number of schools across Middlesbrough will close early today as the community prepares to say farewell to 17-year-old Theo Rae, one of seven people killed in the devastating A66 collision last month.

Theo was among five young men travelling in a Volkswagen Passat which was heading the wrong way along the A66 in the early hours of August 22 when it collided head-on with a Cleveland Police armed response vehicle.

The two police officers in the vehicle and all five occupants of the Passat died at the scene.

Theo’s funeral is taking place on Monday, September 7, with significant numbers of mourners expected to attend.

Middlesbrough Council has confirmed several schools will finish early because of anticipated localised traffic disruption around the funeral route and Teesside Crematorium in Acklam.

Schools closing early include Outwood Academy Acklam at 12.15pm, Newham Bridge Primary School at 1pm, Acklam Whin Primary School at 1.15pm and Green Lane Primary School at 1.15pm.

Newham Bridge Primary told families the decision had been taken to “ensure safe transit home for all our families”.

Outwood Academy Acklam said it had “carefully considered the potential impact on pupils, staff and families travelling to and from the school”.

Police presence expected around Acklam

Similar arrangements were put in place on Friday for the funeral of 23-year-old Jakub Matusiak, when schools in neighbouring South Bank closed early.

Police said that event “passed without issue” and caused minimal disruption.

A visible police presence is expected around Acklam and the crematorium throughout Monday afternoon as Theo’s family, friends and members of the wider community gather to pay their respects.

The collision happened at around 3.39am on August 22.

Those who died were PC Matthew Blades, 37; PC Tom Clough, 38; Michael Robert Cahill, 23; Jakub Matusiak, 23; Makai Saddington, 18; Theo Rae, 17; and Cole Robert Worthy, 17.

The deaths have caused widespread shock across Teesside, with a series of funerals and memorial events being held for those who lost their lives.

Police have maintained an increased presence around some gatherings following concerns about disorder associated with previous vigils.