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AIRLIFTED Woman, 69, airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after A381 crash in Kingsbridge

Woman, 69, airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after A381 crash in Kingsbridge

A 69-year-old woman has been left with life-threatening injuries following a serious two-car collision on the A381 near Kingsbridge.

Emergency services were called at around 6.15pm on Sunday, September 6, following a collision involving a white Hyundai i10 and a grey Kia EV9.

The crash happened on the A381 between Palegate Cross and Leigh Cross.

The 69-year-old woman, who was driving the Hyundai, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Torbay Hospital with minor injuries.

A381 closed for investigation

The road was closed for several hours while officers from Devon and Cornwall Police carried out an investigation at the scene.

It reopened at around 3am on Monday, September 7.

Roads Policing officers have thanked motorists and residents for their patience while the closure remained in place.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and particularly want to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage of the vehicles or collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting log 715 of 6/9/26.

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