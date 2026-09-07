Five to stand trial over newborn found stabbed 15 times and left on washing machine

Four adults accused of murdering a newborn baby who was allegedly stabbed 15 times will stand trial next year, while a teenage girl is also due to face trial over an allegation of perverting the course of justice.

The baby girl, known only as Baby S, was discovered wrapped in towelling and inside a blue bag on top of a washing machine in an outhouse at a property in Holywell Heights, Wincobank, Sheffield.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court previously heard the newborn had suffered 33 wounds during 15 separate stabbings, with injuries to her face and the front and back of her torso.

A doctor concluded the baby had been alive when the injuries were inflicted, the court was told.

Police sent to home after mother attended hospital

Baby S was said to have been born at the family home at around 37 weeks’ gestation.

Her mother, Andrea Skopova, 20, attended hospital shortly afterwards on August 30.

Hospital staff became concerned about the whereabouts and welfare of the newborn and alerted police shortly after 5am.

Officers were sent to the home address but did not initially find the baby.

Police subsequently searched the property in Holywell Heights.

Prosecutor Luke Hopkinson previously told the court: “When attending, police located a baby wrapped in towelling and in a blue bag on top of a washing machine in an outhouse. The baby was deceased.”

He said Baby S had suffered 33 wounds from 15 separate stabbings and told the court that a doctor had confirmed she would have been alive when the attack took place.

The court was also told that a potential weapon had been recovered.

Four adults charged with murder

Skopova appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday alongside Peter Horvath Jr, 19, Peter Horvath Sr, 38, and Nina Horvathova, 37.

All four, who are Slovakian nationals, are charged with murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and perverting the course of justice.

The perverting the course of justice allegation relates to the alleged cleaning of the scene.

A 15-year-old girl, who cannot be identified because of her age, is separately charged with perverting the course of justice.

All five defendants appeared together in the glass-fronted dock, accompanied by seven security officers and two Slovak interpreters. Twenty-six family members watched proceedings from the public gallery.

The court heard that Skopova is the girlfriend of Peter Horvath Jr, whose parents are Peter Horvath Sr and Nina Horvathova.

The prosecution said the identity of Baby S’s father is unknown and that Peter Horvath Jr is not believed to be the father.

Six-to-seven-week murder trial scheduled

Judge Sarah Wright set a trial date of April 12, 2027, with proceedings expected to last between six and seven weeks.

All five defendants were remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance on October 2.

Two other women, aged 26 and 37, remain on police bail after previously being arrested on suspicion of murder.

The charges are allegations. The defendants have not been convicted of the offences and are entitled to a fair trial.