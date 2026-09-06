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DOUBLE FATAL Two cyclists killed in crash near Gravesend as two men arrested

Two cyclists killed in crash near Gravesend as two men arrested

Two cyclists have died, and a third has been injured following a collision involving a car near Gravesend.

Emergency services were called to Sole Street in Cobham at around 7.47am on Sunday, September 6, after a white Ford Focus travelling south-west towards Meopham was involved in a collision with three cyclists.

The incident happened close to the junction with Round Street.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, two of the cyclists — a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed.

A third cyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as minor.

Kent Police confirmed that two men, aged 20 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 19-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now appealing for witnesses.

They want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either the white Ford Focus or the cyclists in the area before the crash.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference RY/KA/071/26.

Police are also asking motorists with dashcam footage and residents with private CCTV who could assist the investigation to submit their footage through Kent Police’s evidence portal.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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