Police officer filmed striking suspect with handcuffs after two colleagues seriously injured in Manchester

Greater Manchester Police has launched a review after footage showing an officer repeatedly striking a suspect with a pair of handcuffs during an arrest in Piccadilly Gardens went viral on social media.

The footage, filmed by a member of the public, shows a man on the ground surrounded by officers as one appears to strike him while holding handcuffs.

The video prompted criticism online over the level of force being used, but Greater Manchester Police says the short clip captures only part of an incident in which two officers were allegedly seriously assaulted.

Police said officers on foot patrol approached a man in Piccadilly Gardens at around 6.50pm on Saturday, September 5, in connection with a suspected drugs offence.

Officers attempted to carry out a drugs search when, according to GMP, the man became violent and assaulted two officers.

One officer suffered a suspected broken jaw while another sustained a concussion.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

The man was subsequently detained and arrested on suspicion of two counts of Section 18 assault.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution before being discharged back into police custody, where police said he remained for questioning.

Viral footage ‘does not show full circumstances’

Greater Manchester Police acknowledged the footage circulating on social media and said it understood why the images could raise questions about officers’ actions.

However, the force said the video did not show everything officers had been dealing with before the suspect was detained.

GMP said: “We are aware of footage circulating on social media which captures only part of the incident. While we understand the footage may raise questions, it does not show the full circumstances officers were dealing with, including an assault on officers and the challenges presented by a large crowd gathering around the incident.”

The force confirmed that the incident, including all available footage, will now be examined by its Professional Standards Directorate.

It added: “The full circumstances of the incident, including all available footage, will be reviewed by our Professional Standards Directorate to ensure complete transparency.”

Further updates are expected when appropriate.