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FIRE BALL BLAZE Man dies in A34 crash near Sutton Scotney as 21-year-old arrested

Man dies in A34 crash near Sutton Scotney as 21-year-old arrested

HAMPSHIRE — A man in his 60s has died following a serious two-car collision on the A34 near Sutton Scotney.

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway at around 8.20pm on Saturday, September 5, following reports of a collision involving an Austin A35 and a Mazda 6 Sport.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene on the A34 between the A303 Bullington Interchange and junction 9 of the M3.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Hampshire Police said a 21-year-old man from Wiltshire was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs.

He remained in police custody on Sunday.

The A34 southbound remained closed between the A303 Bullington Interchange and M3 junction 9 on Sunday while police continued their investigation into the fatal collision.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and particularly want to hear from motorists who may have captured the incident, or the vehicles beforehand, on dashcam.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is urged to contact Hampshire Police.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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