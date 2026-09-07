Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Three-month-old girl dies in Great Wyrley as police investigate unexplained death

Three-month-old girl dies in Great Wyrley as police investigate unexplained death

Police have launched an investigation after a three-month-old baby girl died while her family were understood to have been camping in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called to land off Strawberry Lane in Great Wyrley at around 8.45am on Saturday, September 5, following reports that a child was in cardiac arrest.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Service was among the emergency services sent to the scene.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the three-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Staffordshire Police said officers remained in the area on Sunday, September 6, carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death and providing reassurance to the local community.

Family understood to have been camping

Detective Inspector Katie Gregory said the investigation was still at an early stage and that police were treating the death as unexplained.

She said the family were understood to have been camping in the area at the time.

Police have described the incident as isolated.

Officers are continuing enquiries to establish exactly what happened and the circumstances leading up to the baby’s death.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Car bursts into flames on A13 near Stanford-le-Hope as fire crews rush to scene

FIRE BALL Car bursts into flames on A13 near Stanford-le-Hope as fire crews rush to scene

UK News
Major response as 80 firefighters tackle Beckenham house fire

PROBE AFTER HOUSE BLAZE Major response as 80 firefighters tackle Beckenham house fire

UK News
Man admits 49 child sex offences after nationwide grooming and blackmail investigation

BURNER PHONE Man admits 49 child sex offences after nationwide grooming and blackmail investigation

Crime, National News, UK News
Fake solicitor jailed after smuggling MDMA and cannabis into HMP Feltham in her underwear

MOCKERY JUSTICE Fake solicitor jailed after smuggling MDMA and cannabis into HMP Feltham in her underwear

Court News, Crime, UK News
Police recover stolen digger after spotting suspicious van and trailer in Dartford

DIGGER HEIST Police recover stolen digger after spotting suspicious van and trailer in Dartford

UK News
Brighton turns out to honour colourful local legend Charles ‘The Pirate’

LEGEND REMEMBERED Brighton turns out to honour colourful local legend Charles ‘The Pirate’

UK News
Gatwick Airport runway closed after aircraft suffers technical issue

FLIGHTS GROUNDED Gatwick Airport runway closed after aircraft suffers technical issue

Travel News, UK News
Man stabbed in Mayfair as suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and GBH

ROBBERY PROBE Man stabbed in Mayfair as suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and GBH

Crime, UK News
UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

TRAVEL TROUBLES UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

UK News
Jeremy Clarkson warns sheep rustlers ‘we’re armed’ after 11 animals stolen from Diddly Squat Farm

RAM RAID Jeremy Clarkson warns sheep rustlers ‘we’re armed’ after 11 animals stolen from Diddly Squat Farm

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Reform UK pledges £15,000 tax-free allowance and tougher small boats crackdown

SMALL BOAT CRACKDOWN Reform UK pledges £15,000 tax-free allowance and tougher small boats crackdown

UK News
Teenager strangled and robbed in late-night Coventry attack by Sudanese asylum seeker

MIGRANT JAILED Teenager strangled and robbed in late-night Coventry attack by Sudanese asylum seeker

Crime, UK News
Major Hampshire road shut after two vehicles engulfed as police impose drone no-fly zone

A34 FIREBALL HORROR Major Hampshire road shut after two vehicles engulfed as police impose drone no-fly zone

Travel News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
More than 150 migrants brought ashore in Portsmouth after major Channel rescue operation

MIGRANT STAND OFF More than 150 migrants brought ashore in Portsmouth after major Channel rescue operation

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Hundreds gather at Eastney as police impose dispersal order during migrant operation

UK News
Man dies in A34 crash near Sutton Scotney as 21-year-old arrested

FIRE BALL BLAZE Man dies in A34 crash near Sutton Scotney as 21-year-old arrested

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Convicted sex offender Harry Hankinson dies in HMP Wakefield aged 78

DIED IN PRISON Convicted sex offender Harry Hankinson dies in HMP Wakefield aged 78

Court News, UK News
‘Raise the Colours’ leader charged with 14 offences following Oxfordshire investigation

RAISING THE COLOUR ‘Raise the Colours’ leader charged with 14 offences following Oxfordshire investigation

Crime, UK News
Five to stand trial over newborn found stabbed 15 times and left on washing machine

MURDER TRIAL Five to stand trial over newborn found stabbed 15 times and left on washing machine

Crime, UK News
Watch Live