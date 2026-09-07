Three-month-old girl dies in Great Wyrley as police investigate unexplained death

Police have launched an investigation after a three-month-old baby girl died while her family were understood to have been camping in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called to land off Strawberry Lane in Great Wyrley at around 8.45am on Saturday, September 5, following reports that a child was in cardiac arrest.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Service was among the emergency services sent to the scene.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the three-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Staffordshire Police said officers remained in the area on Sunday, September 6, carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death and providing reassurance to the local community.

Family understood to have been camping

Detective Inspector Katie Gregory said the investigation was still at an early stage and that police were treating the death as unexplained.

She said the family were understood to have been camping in the area at the time.

Police have described the incident as isolated.

Officers are continuing enquiries to establish exactly what happened and the circumstances leading up to the baby’s death.