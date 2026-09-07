Breastfeeding mother says man secretly filmed her at Lydiard Park in Swindon

A mother has raised concerns after claiming a man deliberately recorded her on his phone while she was breastfeeding her baby beside the lake at Lydiard Park.

The woman shared her experience anonymously in a local community group in an effort to warn others and in the hope that the man would delete the recording.

She said the incident happened at around 11am while she was breastfeeding her baby near the lake.

According to her account, a man stopped and recorded her as she fed her child. She described him as a large man with short, receding strawberry-blond hair and glasses, wearing a black top and carrying a blue phone.

She said he was also walking an older black terrier with grey fur around both eyes.

Incident sparks concern among residents

The post prompted a strong reaction from residents, with many expressing concern about the alleged filming and encouraging the woman to report what happened to police.

One commenter said: “A mother should feel free to breastfeed her baby as and when needed without having to worry about weirdos looking or taking pics.”

Others debated the law surrounding photography and filming in public, with several contributors arguing that specific voyeurism legislation could potentially be relevant.

However, the circumstances and purpose of any recording would be important in determining whether a criminal offence had been committed, and the comments themselves do not establish that the man broke the law.

There is currently no indication in the material provided that police have opened an investigation or identified the man.

UKNIP has approached Wiltshire Police for comment.