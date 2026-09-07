Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BREAST FEEDING Breastfeeding mother says man secretly filmed her at Lydiard Park in Swindon

Breastfeeding mother says man secretly filmed her at Lydiard Park in Swindon

A mother has raised concerns after claiming a man deliberately recorded her on his phone while she was breastfeeding her baby beside the lake at Lydiard Park.

The woman shared her experience anonymously in a local community group in an effort to warn others and in the hope that the man would delete the recording.

She said the incident happened at around 11am while she was breastfeeding her baby near the lake.

According to her account, a man stopped and recorded her as she fed her child. She described him as a large man with short, receding strawberry-blond hair and glasses, wearing a black top and carrying a blue phone.

She said he was also walking an older black terrier with grey fur around both eyes.

Incident sparks concern among residents

The post prompted a strong reaction from residents, with many expressing concern about the alleged filming and encouraging the woman to report what happened to police.

One commenter said: “A mother should feel free to breastfeed her baby as and when needed without having to worry about weirdos looking or taking pics.”

Others debated the law surrounding photography and filming in public, with several contributors arguing that specific voyeurism legislation could potentially be relevant.

However, the circumstances and purpose of any recording would be important in determining whether a criminal offence had been committed, and the comments themselves do not establish that the man broke the law.

There is currently no indication in the material provided that police have opened an investigation or identified the man.

UKNIP has approached Wiltshire Police for comment.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
NHS worker jailed after selling more than 2,000 fake Covid vaccination records for up to £150

JAIL TERM NHS worker jailed after selling more than 2,000 fake Covid vaccination records for up to £150

Court News, UK News
Car bursts into flames on A13 near Stanford-le-Hope as fire crews rush to scene

FIRE BALL Car bursts into flames on A13 near Stanford-le-Hope as fire crews rush to scene

UK News
Major response as 80 firefighters tackle Beckenham house fire

PROBE AFTER HOUSE BLAZE Major response as 80 firefighters tackle Beckenham house fire

UK News
Man admits 49 child sex offences after nationwide grooming and blackmail investigation

BURNER PHONE Man admits 49 child sex offences after nationwide grooming and blackmail investigation

Crime, National News, UK News
Fake solicitor jailed after smuggling MDMA and cannabis into HMP Feltham in her underwear

MOCKERY JUSTICE Fake solicitor jailed after smuggling MDMA and cannabis into HMP Feltham in her underwear

Court News, Crime, UK News
Police recover stolen digger after spotting suspicious van and trailer in Dartford

DIGGER HEIST Police recover stolen digger after spotting suspicious van and trailer in Dartford

UK News
Brighton turns out to honour colourful local legend Charles ‘The Pirate’

LEGEND REMEMBERED Brighton turns out to honour colourful local legend Charles ‘The Pirate’

UK News
Gatwick Airport runway closed after aircraft suffers technical issue

FLIGHTS GROUNDED Gatwick Airport runway closed after aircraft suffers technical issue

Travel News, UK News
Man stabbed in Mayfair as suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and GBH

ROBBERY PROBE Man stabbed in Mayfair as suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and GBH

Crime, UK News
UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

TRAVEL TROUBLES UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police investigation launched after child dies in woodland in Staffordshire

BABY DEATH PROBE Police investigation launched after child dies in woodland in Staffordshire

UK News
Reform UK pledges £15,000 tax-free allowance and tougher small boats crackdown

SMALL BOAT CRACKDOWN Reform UK pledges £15,000 tax-free allowance and tougher small boats crackdown

UK News
Teenager strangled and robbed in late-night Coventry attack by Sudanese asylum seeker

MIGRANT JAILED Teenager strangled and robbed in late-night Coventry attack by Sudanese asylum seeker

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police officer filmed striking suspect with handcuffs after two colleagues seriously injured in Manchester

POLICE PROBE Police officer filmed striking suspect with handcuffs after two colleagues seriously injured in Manchester

UK News
More than 150 migrants brought ashore in Portsmouth after major Channel rescue operation

MIGRANT STAND OFF More than 150 migrants brought ashore in Portsmouth after major Channel rescue operation

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Hundreds gather at Eastney as police impose dispersal order during migrant operation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run in County Limerick

HIT AND RUN Two-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run in County Limerick

UK News
Convicted sex offender Harry Hankinson dies in HMP Wakefield aged 78

DIED IN PRISON Convicted sex offender Harry Hankinson dies in HMP Wakefield aged 78

Court News, UK News
‘Raise the Colours’ leader charged with 14 offences following Oxfordshire investigation

RAISING THE COLOUR ‘Raise the Colours’ leader charged with 14 offences following Oxfordshire investigation

Crime, UK News
Watch Live