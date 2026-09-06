Reform UK pledges £15,000 tax-free allowance and tougher small boats crackdown

Reform UK has unveiled a series of major policy pledges at its annual conference, including raising the income tax-free personal allowance to £15,000 and launching a tougher crackdown on small boat crossings.

The party says that if it enters government, it would increase the personal allowance from its current £12,570 level to £15,000 within its first 100 days.

Reform says the measure would save basic-rate taxpayers up to £500 a year and take an estimated 2.9 million people out of paying income tax altogether.

The tax announcement formed part of a wider package setting out what the party says it would do during its first 100 days in office, including tax cuts, reductions in government spending and changes to immigration policy.

Farage signs small boats agreement with French National Rally leader

Immigration featured prominently at the Birmingham conference, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage appearing alongside Jordan Bardella, president of France’s National Rally.

The pair signed an agreement aimed at tackling small boat crossings in the English Channel should both parties come to power.

Under the proposed arrangement, Reform says people reaching Britain by small boat could be returned to France, after which French authorities would be responsible for their repatriation.

The proposal would depend on future political and governmental arrangements in both countries and is not currently an agreement between the British and French governments.

‘Operation Fortress’

Reform also outlined plans for what it has called “Operation Fortress”, which would involve deploying the Royal Navy and Royal Marines as part of efforts to stop illegal Channel crossings.

Under the proposal, boats attempting to reach Britain would be intercepted and returned to France.

Farage also used the conference to reaffirm his support for the prominent display of national flags, saying a Reform government would ensure the Union flag continued to fly.

The announcements form part of Reform’s attempt to set out an immediate programme for government, with the party focusing heavily on taxation, public spending and immigration.

The conference also took place against the backdrop of controversy surrounding allegations over party donations and an undercover investigation.