Two-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run in County Limerick

A two-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run in County Limerick, leaving the local community devastated.

The toddler, named locally as Peter Mulcaire, was reportedly playing with his toy tractor when he was struck shortly after 3.50pm on Saturday in Rathkeale.

Peter suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, but later died.

The vehicle involved, described as a Jeep, allegedly failed to remain at the scene.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Gardaí said he was taken to a Garda station where a blood or urine evidential sample was obtained.

He has since been released pending analysis of the sample, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A post-mortem examination has also been completed.

Toddler had just started pre-school

Peter had reportedly started pre-school only days before his death.

His mother, Kerrie, had shared photographs of her smiling young son as he prepared for the milestone, writing: “My BabyBoy Off to Preschool.”

Friends and members of the community have since posted tributes to the two-year-old and messages of support for his family.

Jessica Murariu wrote: “Rest in peace, sweet boy… heart breaks for your mummy and family.”

Sandra Walker described Peter as a “handsome little boy”, while Gemma Louise Mullen wrote: “God give this family the strength they need… rest easy lil man.”

Community in shock

Father Eamonn Fitzgibbon of St Mary’s Parish described Peter’s death as a “terrible shock” for Rathkeale.

Speaking to RTÉ, he said the community would rally around the grieving family and described the loss of the toddler as “literally beyond words”.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses and dashcam

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who was travelling in the Abbey Court area between 3.20pm and 4pm on Saturday to come forward.

Motorists who were in the area during that period and have dashcam footage are particularly being asked to make it available to investigators.

The road was closed while investigators carried out a forensic collision examination.