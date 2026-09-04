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TRAVEL TROUBLES UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

UK travel firm suspends all holidays as customers say they have been left stranded abroad

A UK travel company has suspended all services until further notice, leaving customers with existing holidays facing uncertainty and some travellers claiming they have been left stranded overseas.

Wayfairer Travel Limited, founded in 2012, specialised in package holidays across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, including safaris, adventure trips and luxury breaks.

The company has now suspended its operations and is taking steps towards the appointment of an administrator.

Wayfairer Travel suspends all services

In a statement, the company apologised for the uncertainty facing its customers and confirmed that all services had been suspended.

Wayfairer said it was unable to provide further information until it had received appropriate accounting and legal advice, adding that discussions were underway.

The disruption has affected customers both overseas and those waiting to travel.

One customer claimed they had been left stranded in Botswana and were having to continue their holiday at their own expense, with no information about a refund or compensation.

‘Do not travel’ warning issued

The Association of Bonded Travel Organisers Trust (ABTOT) said arrangements were being made to assist eligible UK customers because Wayfairer could not provide certainty that affected package holidays would go ahead.

Customers booked to travel with Wayfairer on or before September 30, 2026, have been told not to travel.

Those due to depart after September 30 have been advised to await further information unless they are contacted directly with different instructions.

The collapse comes amid further difficulties in the UK travel sector, following the closure of other operators this year, including Global Vision International and Ski Yodl Ltd.

Customers with bookings are being advised to await official information regarding their individual arrangements and any applicable financial protection.

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