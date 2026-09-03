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GRAND RETURN The Grand Tour returns tomorrow with new presenters replacing Clarkson, Hammond and May

The Grand Tour returns tomorrow with new presenters replacing Clarkson, Hammond and May

The Grand Tour returns to Prime Video tomorrow with an entirely new presenting line-up taking over from Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Social media star and train enthusiast Francis Bourgeois will be joined by motoring YouTubers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, the creators of popular motoring channel Throttle House.

The new six-part series launches on Friday, September 4, marking the beginning of a new era for one of Prime Video’s biggest motoring programmes.

All six episodes will be released together.

New trio replace Clarkson, Hammond and May

Clarkson, Hammond and May presented The Grand Tour from its launch in 2016 after previously spending years together on BBC’s Top Gear.

Their time fronting The Grand Tour came to an end in 2024, leaving Prime Video with the considerable challenge of finding a new team to take over the programme.

The answer is a trio drawn heavily from the world of online motoring and social media.

Holland and Engelsman have built a substantial following through their Throttle House YouTube channel, while Bourgeois became a social media phenomenon through his enthusiasm for trains and transport.

Bourgeois is also a qualified mechanical engineer and has experience working at Rolls-Royce.

Grand Tour heads around the world

While the presenters have changed, the programme’s trademark international adventures remain.

The new team will cross the Angolan desert in track cars, explore the car culture of Malaysia and travel to California to put some of America’s latest performance cars through their paces.

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button is also among those appearing during the new series.

The challenge facing the new presenters will inevitably be whether they can create the chemistry that made Clarkson, Hammond and May’s partnership such a huge success.

Bourgeois has himself acknowledged the scale of the task, describing the trio as having some very big shoes to fill.

But the show’s executive producer Andy Wilman has backed the newcomers, praising their passion, knowledge and, crucially, the fact that they have developed their own chemistry rather than attempting to imitate their predecessors.

The Grand Tour returns exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, September 4.

The Grand Tour on Prime Video

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