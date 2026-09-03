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KNIFE ATTACK Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap and GBH after woman stabbed in Swindon

Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap and GBH after woman stabbed in Swindon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and grievous bodily harm after a woman was stabbed in Swindon.

Emergency services were called to Dulverton Avenue in Park North shortly after 11.30am on Thursday, September 3.

Wiltshire Police said officers were alerted to the incident by the ambulance service after a woman in her 30s suffered a stab wound to her shoulder.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have confirmed that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Man arrested following enquiries

Officers carried out enquiries following the stabbing and subsequently arrested a man.

He has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm and kidnap.

The suspect remains in custody at Gablecross Police Station, where he is being questioned by detectives.

Police have not yet released further details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone who can assist the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting log number 105 of September 3.

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