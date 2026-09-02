Major police operation in Sutton amid reports of multiple stabbings

A major police operation is under way in Sutton, south London, tonight amid reports that several people may have been injured in a stabbing incident.

Police have sealed off Green Wrythe Lane, with the road blocked while emergency services deal with the incident on Wednesday evening.

Official traffic information initially confirmed Green Wrythe Lane was blocked in both directions at Welbeck Road because of an emergency services incident.

Separate reports from people at the scene indicate a significantly wider police cordon, with the stretch between Thornton Road and the Waltham Road area reported to have been closed.

One resident specifically reported that police had closed Green Wrythe Lane near Waltham Road, while another said the road was closed between Thornton Road and Waltham Road.

Reports of serious stabbing

A number of residents have reported that at least one person has been stabbed.

One witness account claimed a casualty had suffered a stab wound to the neck and was in a critical condition while being treated by ambulance crews.

There are conflicting reports about whether anyone has died.

One person said they had been told at the scene that a stabbing victim had died, while another account indicated a casualty remained critically injured and was receiving emergency treatment.

Further information circulating locally tonight claims four people may have been stabbed, with one person reportedly killed and a man allegedly still at large.

Those claims have not been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police and should be treated as unverified at this stage.

There has not yet been official confirmation of the number of casualties, whether anybody has died, whether a suspect remains outstanding or whether any arrests have been made.

Bus services in the area have also been disrupted, with routes 80 and 151 diverted because of the emergency response.

Police and ambulance crews remain at the scene and motorists are being urged to avoid Green Wrythe Lane and surrounding roads in the St Helier and Carshalton area.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have been approached for an urgent statement.

This is a developing breaking news incident. Further updates will follow as soon as information is officially confirmed.