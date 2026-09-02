Police release CCTV image after woman punched repeatedly on train to Coventry

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after a woman was allegedly punched and pushed during an assault on board a train in the West Midlands.

The incident happened at around 3.50pm on June 13 while the victim was sitting in a carriage making a video call.

British Transport Police said a man approached the woman before she told him to go away.

He then allegedly punched her in the cheek and chest before walking away.

Officers said the man returned a short time later and pushed the woman before punching her in the face, causing her to fall.

Victim followed towards Coventry station

As the train approached Coventry railway station, the woman attempted to leave the train.

Police said the man followed her and subjected her to verbal abuse.

The victim managed to get away from him and leave the station safely.

The man also got off the train at Coventry.

BTP officers investigating the assault have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe could have information which may assist their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has information about the incident, is asked to text British Transport Police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 433 of 13 June.