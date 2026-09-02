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Abuser jailed after attacking former partner and repeatedly breaching restraining order

Abuser jailed after attacking former partner and repeatedly breaching restraining order

 

A man who attacked his former partner in her home and repeatedly ignored a court order banning him from contacting her has been jailed.

James Upton, 26, of Coventry Road, Bedford, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, August 28, after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm and four counts relating to breaches of a restraining order.

Upton had been made subject to a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting his former partner or visiting her home in St Neots.

Despite the restrictions, Cambridgeshire Police said Upton repeatedly attempted to contact the woman by telephone and attended her home on different occasions.

Woman pushed to floor, bitten and kicked

During one incident, an argument between Upton and his former partner escalated into violence.

Police said Upton pushed the woman to the floor, bit her and kicked her in the stomach.

He also damaged her iPhone by smashing its screen.

The couple’s young son was present at the property during the attack.

Upton was subsequently arrested and charged with ABH and four counts of harassment involving breaches of the restraining order, which he admitted.

Previous suspended sentence activated

Upton was sentenced to one year and five months in prison, following the activation of a previous suspended sentence.

DC Madie Mayers-Brandrith, who investigated the case, said: “Upton is a very dangerous individual, who shows no regard for the law and the restrictions imposed on him by the courts.

“To attack his former partner in her own home when the pair’s young son was present is despicable so I am pleased Upton will now serve time behind bars for his actions.”

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