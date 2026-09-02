Much-loved Buckinghamshire pub manager stabbed to death at German railway station

A “much-loved” Buckinghamshire pub manager has been named as the British woman who died after being stabbed at a railway station in Germany while travelling to Austria to support a friend attending a funeral.

Rebecca Bullock, known as Becca to family and friends, suffered multiple stab wounds during an attack at Rosenheim railway station in Upper Bavaria in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 31-year-old managed the White Swan pub in Whitchurch, near Aylesbury, and was reportedly travelling through Germany on her way to Austria when she was attacked shortly after arriving in the country.

Emergency services were called to the station at around 12.50am. Despite efforts to save her, Ms Bullock later died in hospital.

Man detained on suspicion of murder

German police arrested a 27-year-old German man with no fixed address following the attack.

He has since been detained in a psychiatric hospital on suspicion of murder while the circumstances surrounding Ms Bullock’s death continue to be investigated.

Police believe the attack may have been unprovoked and have appealed for witnesses who saw an argument or physical altercation at the station before the stabbing.

‘Beloved Becca’

News of Ms Bullock’s death has devastated the Whitchurch community, where floral tributes have been left outside the White Swan.

The pub has remained closed following the news.

In a statement, the landlords said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we are so deeply sorry to say that our beloved Becca passed away over the weekend whilst away on holiday.

“All our thoughts and condolences are with her family at this time.

“Becca was much loved by all of the team at the White Swan and our amazing locals.”

Ms Bullock was described as a caring and popular member of the community who regularly helped organise charity and community events.

‘Impossible not to like her’

Richard Shuffill, 82, vice-chairman of Whitchurch Parish Council, said the village had been left shocked by her death.

He said: “It was impossible not to like her. She was always pleasant and friendly. No one can believe what’s happened and she will be terribly missed.

“Her death has come as a real shock and it’s a huge loss to our community. I only saw her Saturday lunchtime and then 12 hours later, bless her, she is no longer with us.”

He described Ms Bullock as being “like a breath of fresh air” at the White Swan and said she had quickly become a valued part of village life.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed it was assisting her relatives, saying: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Germany and are in touch with the local authorities.”

A murder investigation remains ongoing in Germany and the suspect has not been convicted of any offence in connection with Ms Bullock’s death.