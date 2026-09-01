Body found in search for missing 25-year-old Eilidh Bell in Campbeltown

Police searching for missing 25-year-old Eilidh Bell have found the body of a woman in Campbeltown.

Eilidh had been reported missing after disappearing from the Campbeltown area on Friday, 28 August.

Police Scotland confirmed that a woman’s body was discovered in an area near Kilkerran Road on Monday, 31 August.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Eilidh’s family have been informed of the discovery.

Death being treated as unexplained

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, 31 August, 2026, the body of a woman was found in an area near Kilkerran Road.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, however the family of Eilidh Bell, who was previously reported missing, is aware.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Extensive search launched

Police had previously issued an appeal for information as concerns grew for Eilidh’s welfare, saying it was unusual for her not to remain in contact with family or friends.

Officers had been carrying out extensive enquiries in an effort to locate the 25-year-old and appealed for anyone who had seen her since the early hours of Friday to come forward.

Police have not announced the formal identification of the woman whose body was discovered.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the death remain ongoing.