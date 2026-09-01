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MURDER CHARGE Man, 23, charged with murder after girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire

Man, 23, charged with murder after girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire

 

A 23-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder following a house fire which claimed the lives of seven-year-old Valentina Foster and her aunt Natalie McDonald, 34.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Middlesbrough at around 5.23am on Wednesday.

Valentina had been staying overnight at the property as the family celebrated Natalie’s daughter’s 15th birthday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Valentina and Natalie could not be saved.

Valentina’s grandmother, Valerie Foster, paid tribute to her granddaughter, saying: “Life is so cruel. My beautiful granddaughter, Valentina.”

Man charged with two murders

A 23-year-old man has now been charged with two counts of murder.

He has also been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court today.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Katie Nicolson, from CPS North East, said prosecutors had worked closely with Cleveland Police following the investigation.

The CPS has reminded the public that criminal proceedings are now active and that the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

Woman remains critically ill

A 48-year-old woman who was rescued from the burning property remains in a critical condition in hospital in Newcastle.

Three other people were injured in the incident, including one person who jumped from an upstairs window to escape the fire.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Family liaison officers continue to support those affected.

Police rule out link to fatal A66 collision

Police have said the fatal house fire is not linked to the A66 collision last weekend, in which seven people, including two police officers, died.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Sutherland said both incidents had deeply affected the force and communities across the area.

Senior Investigating Officer Katie Smith said: “This has been a truly tragic incident, and my thoughts remain with the families of all those involved.”

She thanked residents for their support and urged anyone with information to contact detectives through the Major Incident Public Portal.

 

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