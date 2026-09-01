Former teacher denies sexual offences involving teenage pupil

A former PE teacher has appeared at Winchester Crown Court where she denied four sexual offences involving a teenage pupil.

Bronwen James, 30, from Chippenham, appeared before the court on Tuesday, 1 September, charged with four counts of sexual activity with a child in abuse of a position of trust.

James pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

The allegations relate to a 16-year-old boy who was a pupil at Bitterne Park School in Southampton, where James was employed as a PE teacher at the time of the alleged offences.