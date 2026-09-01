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FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Liverpool Street Station attack leaves victim fighting for life

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Liverpool Street Station attack leaves victim fighting for life

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious attack at Liverpool Street Underground station left a man fighting for his life.

British Transport Police officers were called to Liverpool Street station at around 10.51pm on Sunday, 30 August, following reports of a serious assault.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 30s on the Central line platform suffering from life-threatening head injuries.

Paramedics provided emergency treatment at the station before the victim was taken to hospital.

He remains in a critical condition.

British Transport Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested in East London on the evening of Monday, 31 August, on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken into police custody, where he remains while detectives continue their investigation.

Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn, of British Transport Police, said the arrest represented a key development in the investigation.

“This is a key step in our investigation, which continues to progress at pace,” he said.

“Based on our enquiries to date, we are not seeking to identify anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim and his family at this difficult time. They are being supported by specialist officers.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was on the Central line platforms at Liverpool Street between 10.30pm and 11pm on Sunday night.

Det Supt Blackburn added: “We are still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police.

“If you were on the Central Line platforms between 10.30pm and 11pm and have information, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 799 of 30 August.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

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