Former police officer admits improper use of powers involving vulnerable witness

A former police officer has admitted improperly exercising his police powers after making contact with a vulnerable witness he had met through his work.

Howard Bradley, 27, from Derbyshire, pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday to corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable.

Bradley had been based at Burton Police Station when concerns about his conduct emerged.

He was arrested in March 2024 following an investigation by Staffordshire Police’s Anti-Corruption Unit and was immediately suspended from duty.

Vulnerable witness

The offence relates to contact Bradley had with a vulnerable witness whom he initially encountered while carrying out his duties as a police officer.

Deputy Chief Constable Caroline Marsh said Bradley had “abused the powers and privileges entrusted to him as a police officer” and exploited a vulnerable person he met through his work.

She said his behaviour was “wholly unacceptable” and fell far below the standards of integrity and professionalism expected of police officers.

Staffordshire Police said its Anti-Corruption Unit launched an investigation as soon as concerns were raised.

Bradley is due to return to Stafford Crown Court on 5 November to be sentenced.