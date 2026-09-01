Man arrested after stolen van pursuit from Swanley into London

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a string of offences after a van reported stolen in Kent was pursued into London before police brought it to a stop using tactical contact.

Kent Police were called at around 2.55pm on Sunday, 30 August 2026, following a report that a man had smashed a window and taken a van which did not belong to him from an address in Swanscombe.

Police said the property owner is known to the man.

At around 6.45pm, officers located the van in the London Road area of Swanley.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and continued into London, where officers from the Metropolitan Police became involved.

The pursuit ended in Mottingham Road, Bromley, after Metropolitan Police officers used tactical contact to bring the vehicle to a stop.

Five suspected offences

A 23-year-old man from Swanley was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop for police.

One Metropolitan Police officer suffered an injury to his hand during the incident.

Police said no other serious injuries were reported.

Enquiries into the incident are continuing.