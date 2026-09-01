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LAMBORGHINI ABANDONED Police searching for Lamborghini driver after car abandoned in Peterborough

Police searching for Lamborghini driver after car abandoned in Peterborough

 

Police are trying to trace the owner and driver of a Lamborghini which was found abandoned in Peterborough after allegedly failing to stop for officers.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers attempted to stop the Lamborghini in the West Town area of Peterborough on Sunday night after concerns were raised about the way it was allegedly being driven.

Police said the vehicle was being driven anti-socially when officers attempted to pull it over.

The driver failed to stop and made off from police.

Lamborghini found abandoned two hours later

Around two hours later, officers located the Lamborghini abandoned in the Westwood area of Peterborough.

Police are now appealing for information to establish who owns the high-performance car and who was driving it at the time.

Anyone who owns the Lamborghini, knows who was driving it or has information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or through the force’s online reporting service.

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