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MURDER PROBE Man, 22, found dead at Birmingham property as police launch investigation

Man, 22, found dead at Birmingham property as police launch investigation

 

Detectives have launched an investigation after a 22-year-old man was found dead with serious injuries at a property in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police were called to Long Street in Sparkbrook at around 11am on Friday, 28 August, following reports that a man had been found seriously injured.

Emergency services attended, but the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently treating the death as suspicious while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding what happened.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Police confirmed that no arrests have been made at this stage.

Police appeal for information

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who may have information which could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1673 of 28 August.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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