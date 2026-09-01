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GEAR CHANGE AA calls for an easier way for automatic drivers to gain a manual licence

AA calls for an easier way for automatic drivers to gain a manual licence

 

Drivers who pass their test in an automatic car should be able to upgrade to a manual licence without having to sit another full driving test, the AA has proposed.

Under current rules, motorists who pass their practical test in an automatic vehicle are restricted to driving automatics.

Anyone wishing to drive a manual car must subsequently pass another practical driving test in a manual vehicle.

The AA is calling for the system to be changed, with a manual conversion course and assessment replacing the requirement to repeat the full test.

Up to 10 lessons followed by one-hour assessment

Under the AA’s proposal, existing automatic-licence holders could undertake up to 10 manual driving lessons to learn how to operate a clutch and gears.

They would then complete a one-hour assessment concentrating on their ability to safely control a manual vehicle.

Successful completion would allow their licence to be upgraded to include manual cars without sitting another standard practical driving test.

The AA argues that a formal assessment would continue to ensure drivers are competent while providing a “more proportionate” route for motorists who have already demonstrated that they can drive safely.

Automatic cars increasingly common

The proposal comes as automatic vehicles make up an increasingly significant proportion of cars on Britain’s roads, with many newer models – particularly electric vehicles – having no manual transmission at all.

The AA believes the licensing system should adapt to those changing driving habits while still allowing motorists who initially learn in an automatic to move to a manual vehicle later.

For now, the existing law remains unchanged: an automatic-only licence does not permit its holder to drive a manual car, and a further practical test is currently required to remove that restriction.

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