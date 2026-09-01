M25 closure causes severe delays across Surrey after serious overnight crash

Severe delays are spreading across Surrey this morning after a serious collision forced the closure of the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 11 and 10.

The incident happened at around 11.55pm on Monday, 31 August, with the motorway remaining closed anticlockwise between J11 near Ottershaw and J10 near Cobham/Wisley.

Police have completed their investigation at the scene, but recovery and clean-up operations are continuing and there is currently no estimated time for the motorway to reopen.

National Highways said at 8.25am: “Closure remains in place, no eta on reopening. Delays: 45 mins on approach both ways.”

Miles of queues across M25 and M3

The disruption has spread well beyond the immediate closure, with heavy congestion reported on the M25, M3 and roads through Chertsey, Weybridge, Addlestone and Byfleet.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix reported severe delays back towards J13 at Staines, with queues also stretching around two miles southbound and three miles northbound on the M3.

There were also around nine miles of traffic caused by motorists slowing to look at the incident on the opposite carriageway, stretching back beyond J9 at Leatherhead.

Police investigation completed

Surrey Police’s investigation at the scene has now concluded, but authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was injured in the collision.

National Highways said the incident had moved into the recovery and clean-up phase, with the closure expected to remain through the morning peak.

Diversion in place

Drivers are being directed off the M25 at Junction 11 and advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion signs.

The diversion takes traffic along the A320 towards Woking, through Ottershaw, before joining the A245 towards Cobham and West Byfleet. Drivers are then directed towards the A3 at Painshill before rejoining the M25 at Junction 10.

Motorists travelling towards Heathrow and Gatwick airports have also been warned to check their journey times before setting off because of the widespread disruption.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible and allow significant additional time for their journeys this morning.