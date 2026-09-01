Disqualified driver caught with cocaine jailed after Salisbury police stop

A disqualified driver caught behind the wheel with cocaine after attracting the attention of a police officer in Salisbury has been jailed.

Police Sergeant Catterick was travelling along Pembroke Road, Salisbury, on 9 May when a grey Vauxhall Astra drew his attention.

The vehicle was stopped and Norton Sparrow, 30, of no fixed abode, was identified as the driver.

Wiltshire Police said officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle and Sparrow was detained and searched after being evasive when questioned.

A quantity of cocaine was discovered during the search and further checks established that Sparrow was already disqualified from driving.

Failed to attend court

Sparrow was subsequently charged but failed to attend court, resulting in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

He was later re-arrested and appeared at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 August, where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of Class A drugs.

He was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for just under four years.

PS Catterick, from Salisbury Response, said: “As a result of this proactive stop, we have taken a disqualified driver off the roads, and drugs off the street.”

He added that drug use and illegal driving posed a significant danger to communities and said police would continue targeting drug-related offending and dangerous drivers.