Woman suffers facial injuries in assault outside Plymouth pub

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman suffered facial injuries during an assault outside a pub in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident happened at the rear of The Navy Inn in Southside Street between 10pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, 29 August.

The woman sustained facial injuries after allegedly being assaulted by a man.

A man in his 40s from Plymouth was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

He has since been released on police bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Police appeal for witnesses and footage

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have relevant dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward.

Anyone who can assist can contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260231860.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.