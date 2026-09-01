Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

SLAVERY SENTANCE Man jailed for forcing vulnerable victim living in shed to work at scrapyard

Man jailed for forcing vulnerable victim living in shed to work at scrapyard

 

A man who forced a vulnerable victim living in a shed to carry out manual labour at a scrapyard while taking more than £63,000 from him has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.

James Dean Harrison, 51, from Coventry, pleaded guilty to requiring a person to perform forced labour.

Warwickshire Police said the victim was made to live in a shed and carry out manual work at a scrapyard.

Harrison subjected the man to physical and verbal abuse and referred to him as “Scrapyard Dog”, according to police.

 

More than £63,000 taken from victim

Investigators found Harrison had retained the victim’s bank cards and taken £63,625.44 over a three-year period.

Police said the money was believed to have been used to fund holidays.

The case came to the attention of officers after a local councillor met the victim and his partner and raised concerns with police.

The councillor also helped the couple obtain emergency accommodation.

Harrison was arrested on 25 February 2026.

Following his guilty plea, he was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to pay the victim £10,000 compensation.

‘Appalling in every way’

Detective Constable Hutt, from Warwickshire Police’s Trafficking and Exploitation Team, described Harrison’s treatment of the victim as “appalling in every way”.

He said: “He had approached Harrison as a friend in need of help, and Harrison chose to exploit him for labour and to defraud him of his money.”

DC Hutt said Harrison had stripped the victim of his dignity and finances and seriously affected his health.

He also praised members of the community and the councillor whose intervention helped bring the offending to the attention of police.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
M25 closed through morning rush hour after serious crash in Surrey

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 closed through morning rush hour after serious crash in Surrey

UK News
Woman suffers facial injuries in assault outside Plymouth pub

PUB ATTACK Woman suffers facial injuries in assault outside Plymouth pub

UK News
Body found in search for missing 25-year-old Eilidh Bell in Campbeltown

BODY FIND Body found in search for missing 25-year-old Eilidh Bell in Campbeltown

Missing Persons, UK News
Man, 22, found dead at Birmingham property as police launch investigation

MURDER PROBE Man, 22, found dead at Birmingham property as police launch investigation

UK News
Ferrari 296 destroyed after driver loses control in wet on M602

TOTAL LOSS Ferrari 296 destroyed after driver loses control in wet on M602

UK News
M25 closed in Surrey as police-led incident shuts carriageway

POLICE INCIDENT M25 closed in Surrey as police-led incident shuts carriageway

UK News
Firefighters attacked with bricks while tackling rubbish fire in Newcastle

FIREFIGHTERS UNDER ATTACK Firefighters attacked with bricks while tackling rubbish fire in Newcastle

UK News
Teenager hospitalised after birthday balloons ‘explode’ and fire tears through Bali beachfront restaurant

BALI BLAZE Teenager hospitalised after birthday balloons ‘explode’ and fire tears through Bali beachfront restaurant

UK News

PARK SOUTH SWINDON Residents urged to be vigilant after reports of suspicious behaviour around Swindon homes

UK News
Fundraiser for families of PCs Matthew Blades and Tom Clough to close after overwhelming public support

GO FUND ME Fundraiser for families of PCs Matthew Blades and Tom Clough to close after overwhelming public support

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
More than 250 volunteers join major town centre clean-up in Swindon

More than 250 volunteers join major town centre clean-up in Swindon

UK News
M25 closure causes severe delays across Surrey after serious overnight crash

LIFE CHANGING CRASH M25 closure causes severe delays across Surrey after serious overnight crash

UK News
Boy, 13, suffers life-changing injuries after collision with car in Plymouth

LIFE CHANGING Boy, 13, suffers life-changing injuries after collision with car in Plymouth

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Family pay heartbreaking tribute to seven-year-old girl killed in Grangetown house fire

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family pay heartbreaking tribute to seven-year-old girl killed in Grangetown house fire

UK News
Newborn baby girl died from stab wounds after being found at Sheffield home

NEW BORN BABY Newborn baby girl died from stab wounds after being found at Sheffield home

UK News
Disqualified driver caught with cocaine jailed after Salisbury police stop

DRUG STOP Disqualified driver caught with cocaine jailed after Salisbury police stop

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
BBC axes Ski Sunday after nearly 50 years on television

OFF PISTE BBC axes Ski Sunday after nearly 50 years on television

UK News
Police searching for Lamborghini driver after car abandoned in Peterborough

LAMBORGHINI ABANDONED Police searching for Lamborghini driver after car abandoned in Peterborough

UK News
Former teacher denies sexual offences involving teenage pupil

PE TEACHER Former teacher denies sexual offences involving teenage pupil

Crime, UK News
Watch Live