Ryanair flight met by emergency services at Edinburgh Airport after mid-air medical emergency

A Ryanair passenger flight was met by paramedics at Edinburgh Airport after the crew declared an in-flight emergency when a passenger became unwell.

Flight FR6123 was travelling from Gdansk, Poland, to Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon when the crew called ahead to alert emergency services as a precaution after a passenger fell ill.

The pilot squawked the 7700 emergency code

The aircraft’s crew transmitted squawk code 7700, the aviation code used to signal a general emergency, during the descent into Edinburgh.

The flight landed at around 5pm and was met by emergency medical teams on the ground.

The passenger was taken off the aircraft after landing and met by medics.

The source report describes the incident as a medical emergency involving a passenger and indicates the aircraft landed safely at Edinburgh Airport.