More than 250 volunteers join major town centre clean-up in Swindon

More than 250 volunteers have joined forces with council teams during a two-week clean-up operation aimed at improving public spaces across the town centre.

The Big Town Centre Clean-up has seen volunteers working alongside council staff to remove waste, tackle overgrown areas and improve the appearance of streets and public spaces.

Organisers said several tonnes of litter and fly-tipped waste were removed during the initiative, while overgrown vegetation was cleared from locations across the town centre.

Roads and alleyways were also cleaned and cleared as part of the operation.

Benches and planters were given a makeover

The work went beyond removing rubbish, with volunteers sanding and varnishing public benches.

New planters were also varnished before being filled with colourful flowers in an effort to brighten up the town centre.

Those behind the initiative thanked the more than 250 volunteers who gave their time over the two weeks.

They said the work had made a “positive difference” to the town centre and thanked everyone who took part.