Newborn baby girl died from stab wounds after being found at Sheffield home

A newborn baby girl found dead at a property in Sheffield died as a result of stab wounds, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police were called to a property in Holywell Heights on Sunday morning following concerns for the safety of a newborn baby.

Officers found the baby girl inside the property and emergency treatment was attempted by police and paramedics.

Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Post-mortem finds stab wounds

A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday and established that the baby had died from stab wounds.

Detectives are continuing an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death and secure justice for the newborn.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward said: “We recognise this is deeply distressing for those who would have loved to have a chance to love this baby girl, for the emergency services who responded and for the community who will inevitably be shocked by this incident.

“Everyone involved in responding to this tragedy – from the first officers and paramedics on the scene to the detectives now leading the investigation – has felt the profound impact of this investigation.”

He added: “Our commitment to this little girl is unwavering. We will confront every difficult and distressing challenge and pursue every line of enquiry with determination and care to secure justice for her.”

The investigation remains ongoing.