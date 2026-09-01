M25 closed through morning rush hour after serious crash in Surrey

Motorists are facing major delays on the M25 this morning after a serious crash forced the closure of the motorway between Junctions 11 and 10 in Surrey.

The M25 remains closed anticlockwise between Junction 11 for Chertsey/Ottershaw and Junction 10 for the A3 at Wisley/Cobham, with the closure expected to remain in place through the morning rush hour.

The collision happened shortly before midnight on Bank Holiday Monday, with police carrying out investigations at the scene throughout the night.

Police investigation completed

National Highways said Surrey Police completed their investigations at around 6am today, but warned that clearing the incident scene was expected to take several hours.

The closure is therefore expected to remain in place during the morning peak, with drivers warned of significant congestion approaching Junction 11 and on surrounding roads.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the Junction 10 to Junction 11 area and use diversion routes.

Passengers travelling to Heathrow or Gatwick airports have also been advised to allow additional time and check their journeys before setting off because the disruption could affect travel to both airports.

Surrey Police said: “Please use diversion routes and avoid the M25 Junction 10 – Junction 11 as traffic queues are expected.”

The force added that the motorway would remain closed for a number of hours while the incident was dealt with.

The nearby A245 Parvis Road is also closed in both directions, adding to disruption on local routes.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes this morning.