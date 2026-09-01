Boy, 13, suffers life-changing injuries after collision with car in Plymouth

A 13-year-old boy has suffered life-changing injuries after being struck by a car in Plymouth, with a man arrested following the collision.

Emergency services were called shortly before 2pm on Monday, 31 August, following reports of a collision involving a red Volvo and a pedestrian on St Pancras Avenue, at its junction with Tintagel Crescent.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital.

Man arrested after collision

A man in his 40s from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, driving while unfit through drugs and other offences.

He has since been released on police bail while further enquiries are carried out.

The road remained closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene before reopening at around 7.30pm.

Police have thanked members of the public for their patience during the closure.

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant dashcam footage from St Pancras Avenue and the surrounding area to come forward.

Anyone who can assist the investigation should contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or call 101, quoting reference 50260233039.