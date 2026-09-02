A303 closed after lorry fire as emergency services issue lengthy diversion

The A303 is closed eastbound following a lorry fire, with motorists facing delays and a lengthy diversion towards Andover.

The eastbound carriageway is shut between the A338 near Snoddington and the A342 near Andover while emergency crews deal with the incident.

Hampshire Police, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and National Highways are at the scene.

The incident follows earlier reports of a lorry on fire close to the Thruxton area this afternoon.

Official diversion in place

National Highways is directing eastbound motorists off the A303 at Parkhouse Cross.

Drivers should follow the hollow circle diversion symbol, taking the A338 Salisbury Road towards Tidworth before turning onto the A3026 Ludgershall Road.

Traffic should continue through Ludgershall, joining the A342 Andover Road and following it towards Andover.

At the Hundred Acre Corner Interchange, motorists should take the third exit to rejoin the A303 eastbound.

The diversion is expected to place additional pressure on roads through Tidworth, Ludgershall and towards Andover.

National Highways is advising motorists to allow extra journey time, consider alternative routes or delay their journey where possible.

The duration of the closure has not yet been confirmed.