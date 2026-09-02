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LORRY BLAZE A303 blocked near Thruxton as lorry bursts into flames

A303 blocked near Thruxton as lorry bursts into flames

 

Motorists heading towards Andover on the A303 are being urged to find an alternative route after a lorry caught fire near Thruxton this afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 1.30pm today, Wednesday, September 2, just beyond the Thruxton turning on the A303.

Eyewitness information indicates four fire engines are at the scene, with emergency vehicles blocking the carriageway while firefighters deal with the burning lorry.

Drivers travelling from the Tidworth direction towards Andover should expect significant disruption.

Traffic attempting to leave the A303 and divert through Thruxton village is also expected to cause congestion on surrounding local roads.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible.

This is a developing incident. The details above are based on an eyewitness report from the scene and official confirmation of the extent of the closure is awaited.

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