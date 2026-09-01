BBC axes Ski Sunday after nearly 50 years on television

Ski Sunday, one of the BBC’s longest-running sports programmes, is to come to an end after almost five decades on British television.

The winter sports show, which first aired in 1978, has brought skiing and other snow sports into homes across the UK for generations, covering major competitions and events from resorts around the world.

The BBC has confirmed the programme will not continue, citing changing audience viewing habits and financial pressures.

Winter sports coverage to continue

Despite the end of Ski Sunday as a programme, the BBC says it remains committed to covering winter sports, with content continuing to be available across its television, radio and digital platforms.

The decision brings an end to a programme that became a familiar part of the BBC’s winter schedules after nearly 50 years on air.

Ski Sunday became particularly associated with its distinctive theme music and coverage of alpine skiing, helping introduce generations of British viewers to some of the world’s most famous ski races and resorts.