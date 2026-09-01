Family pay tribute to man stabbed to death outside Birmingham home

The family of a 34-year-old man who died after being stabbed outside his Birmingham home have paid an emotional tribute to him as detectives continue a murder investigation.

Zeshaan Shaukat was attacked in Ashville Avenue at around 11.50pm on 25 August.

He was taken to hospital following the attack but died from his injuries on Friday.

West Midlands Police said seven people have been arrested as part of the investigation.

Two remain in custody on suspicion of murder, while another person is being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender. Four others have been released on police bail.

‘You have left behind a family with broken hearts’

Paying tribute, Zeshaan’s family said: “Our beloved Zeshaan was murdered outside our family home, a place where he and our family should have felt safe. The pain and devastation this has caused our family is impossible to put into words.

“Zeshaan was so much more than a brother and a son. He was a huge part of our family, and his presence, his personality, and the memories we shared with him will remain with us forever.

“He was incredibly loved by the whole community. He meant so much to all of us, and his loss has left a space in our family that can never be filled.”

They added: “Zeshaan, you were loved more than you could ever have known. You have left behind a family with broken hearts.”

Murder investigation continues

Detective Jenny Birch, who is overseeing the investigation, said officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are particularly interested in hearing from anyone with footage from the area.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log 20/376531/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.