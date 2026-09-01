Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

STABBED TO DEATH Family pay tribute to man stabbed to death outside Birmingham home

Family pay tribute to man stabbed to death outside Birmingham home

 

The family of a 34-year-old man who died after being stabbed outside his Birmingham home have paid an emotional tribute to him as detectives continue a murder investigation.

Zeshaan Shaukat was attacked in Ashville Avenue at around 11.50pm on 25 August.

He was taken to hospital following the attack but died from his injuries on Friday.

West Midlands Police said seven people have been arrested as part of the investigation.

Two remain in custody on suspicion of murder, while another person is being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender. Four others have been released on police bail.

‘You have left behind a family with broken hearts’

Paying tribute, Zeshaan’s family said: “Our beloved Zeshaan was murdered outside our family home, a place where he and our family should have felt safe. The pain and devastation this has caused our family is impossible to put into words.

“Zeshaan was so much more than a brother and a son. He was a huge part of our family, and his presence, his personality, and the memories we shared with him will remain with us forever.

“He was incredibly loved by the whole community. He meant so much to all of us, and his loss has left a space in our family that can never be filled.”

They added: “Zeshaan, you were loved more than you could ever have known. You have left behind a family with broken hearts.”

Murder investigation continues

Detective Jenny Birch, who is overseeing the investigation, said officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are particularly interested in hearing from anyone with footage from the area.

Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log 20/376531/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
M25 closed in Surrey as police-led incident shuts carriageway

POLICE INCIDENT M25 closed in Surrey as police-led incident shuts carriageway

UK News
Firefighters attacked with bricks while tackling rubbish fire in Newcastle

FIREFIGHTERS UNDER ATTACK Firefighters attacked with bricks while tackling rubbish fire in Newcastle

UK News
Teenager hospitalised after birthday balloons ‘explode’ and fire tears through Bali beachfront restaurant

BALI BLAZE Teenager hospitalised after birthday balloons ‘explode’ and fire tears through Bali beachfront restaurant

UK News

PARK SOUTH SWINDON Residents urged to be vigilant after reports of suspicious behaviour around Swindon homes

UK News
Fundraiser for families of PCs Matthew Blades and Tom Clough to close after overwhelming public support

GO FUND ME Fundraiser for families of PCs Matthew Blades and Tom Clough to close after overwhelming public support

UK News
27 people trapped 50ft in air after Wipeout rollercoaster breaks down at Pleasurewood Hills

WIPEPOUT 27 people trapped 50ft in air after Wipeout rollercoaster breaks down at Pleasurewood Hills

UK News
Three stabbed and man beaten unconscious in Kettering town centre violence

TRIPLE STABBING Three stabbed and man beaten unconscious in Kettering town centre violence

Crime, UK News
Stolen van rammed to a halt after 17-mile police chase and wrong-way A20 drive

POLICE PURSUIT Stolen van rammed to a halt after 17-mile police chase and wrong-way A20 drive

UK News
Family left homeless after charging e-scooter battery catches fire

HOMELESS Family left homeless after charging e-scooter battery catches fire

UK News
Bank Holiday travel disruption hits roads and rail across London and South East

LIVE UPDATES Bank Holiday travel disruption hits roads and rail across London and South East

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man, 23, charged with murder after girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire

MURDER CHARGE Man, 23, charged with murder after girl, 7, and aunt killed in Middlesbrough house fire

Crime, UK News
M25 closed through morning rush hour after serious crash in Surrey

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 closed through morning rush hour after serious crash in Surrey

UK News
Woman suffers facial injuries in assault outside Plymouth pub

PUB ATTACK Woman suffers facial injuries in assault outside Plymouth pub

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Urgent search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in London

FIND HER Urgent search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in London

Missing Persons, UK News
Three injured in targeted shooting in Braintree town centre

LOCKDOWN Three injured in targeted shooting in Braintree town centre

Crime, UK News
More than 250 volunteers join major town centre clean-up in Swindon

More than 250 volunteers join major town centre clean-up in Swindon

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teenager, 18, killed in M25 collision involving pedestrian and multiple vehicles

FATAL COLLISION Teenager, 18, killed in M25 collision involving pedestrian and multiple vehicles

UK News
Taxi driver jailed after falling asleep at wheel and killing man in A23 layby

PROFESSIONAL DRIVER Taxi driver jailed after falling asleep at wheel and killing man in A23 layby

Court News, UK News
Family pay heartbreaking tribute to seven-year-old girl killed in Grangetown house fire

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family pay heartbreaking tribute to seven-year-old girl killed in Grangetown house fire

UK News
Watch Live